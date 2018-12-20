12/20/2018
New 'John Wick: Chapter 3' Images Reveal More Keanu, More Halle, And More Dogs
When we last left Keanu Reeves' John Wick he was on the run, a $14M bounty on his head for committing the cardinal sin of murder on Continental Hotel grounds. He also had new pet by his side, a pitbull, that would hopefully mend the hole in his heart following the death of his beloved pup in the first movie. In the latest images from John Wick: Chapter 3 we see the assassin having made his way to the desert, where he's hooked up with Sofia (Halle Berry), who he shares a past with. By her side are her two Belgian Malinois dogs but...hey, where's John's pitbull??
I guess we'll have to wait for the answer to that question. It's possible something terrible has happened to this canine, too, and it will inspire John to more extreme levels of violence. And if that's the case, Sofia could be joining him...
“Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” says director Chad Stahelski to EW. He adds that Sofia and her pets get their own action sequences because of her “canine assistants…. They work very well tactically.”
Other newcomers include Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, who play characters associated with the criminal council known as the High Table. There’s also Hollywood legend Anjelica Huston as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection,” says Stahelski, who calls Chapter 3 “a little bit of an origin story.” The filmmaker thinks the movie’s death count will “land slightly north” of the previous film’s.
John Wick: Chapter 3 opens May 17th 2019.