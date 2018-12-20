'Men In Black International' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Reunite And They Look So Good

Not only wasthe best of Marvel's Thor movies, it was one of the best reviewed movies that year. A big part of the reason was the comedic turn by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the hard-drinking Valkyrie. Who knows if we'll ever get to see those two team up again in the MCU, but we've got Hemsworth and Thompson battling aliens in, and that may be just as good.Sony has dropped a new trailer for, which finds Hemsworth and Thompson battling space aliens while decked out in the classic Men in Black suits and sunglasses. This is very much an introductory teaser but it's our best look at the film yet, as we see Hemsworth's Agent H alongside Liam Neeson who plays the head of the U.K. branch. Thompson plays rookie Agent M, who joins him in solving a murder mystery that sends them all around the globe. Emma Thompson reprises her role as Agent O, head of the U.S. branch, while Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Rebecca Ferguson also appear.While it doesn't seem as if Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones will have cameos, the comedy tone they established in three movies has definitely carried over. This looks like a ton of fun, and with F. Gary Gray () behind the camera the action should be better than ever.opens June 14th 2019.