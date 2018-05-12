'Mary Queen Of Scots' Trailer: Margot Robbie And Saoirse Ronan War For The Crown

Sometimes royal intrigue can be fun, like in Yorgos Lanthimos'. Other times it can be war, and it's the latter that we're definitely getting in, a historical drama which finds Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie vying for the crown.Directed by Josie Rourke, the film centers on regal cousins Mary Stuart (Ronan) and Queen Elizabeth I (Robbie), who both have a claim on the throne. But of course, only one can be Queen at a time, and while they try to remain civil it's only a matter of time before somebody makes a power play. The cast includes Gemma Chan, Jack Lowden, the ubiquitous Joe Alwyn, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce.Here's the synopsis: “opens December 7th, but we get it here in DC on December 14th.