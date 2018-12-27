12/27/2018
Marvel's Kevin Feige Updates On Plans For Fox's Marvel Characters
Looking ahead to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have no idea what it's going to look like after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And that's tremendously exciting, especially when you factor in the Disney/Fox merger and the potential that comes with it. While some movie fansites like to pretend they know how and when Kevin Feige will introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU, it's always good to hear the reality of the situation from the horse's mouth.
Feige was on the Playback podcast talking about, what else, the MCU, and of course he was asked if plans were already in the works for implementing an influx of new characters after the Fox merger. Here's his response...
“We’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year. The notion of the characters coming back is great. It’s nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters. It’s unusual not to. But in terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven’t started that yet.”
Okay, so Feige is probably telling a half-truth here. It does look like the deal will finalize early in 2019 based on prior reporting, but if you think Feige hasn't at least conceptualized some plans for the aftermath then you're crazy. I wouldn't expect to see Wolverine hanging out at Stark Tower any time soon, but you can bet Feige has thought about it.
Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th 2019.