12/20/2018
Marvel Asked Adam McKay To Direct 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' And 'Inhumans'
As of right now, there's still no director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but a few names have emerged as possibilities. Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi was an early favorite, and I think once people see Travis Knight's Bumblebee he will become more than just a rumored contender. But one big name Marvel approached previously was Vice and The Big Short director Adam McKay, who obviously turned them down.
McKay appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and mentioned he was approached for both Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Inhumans before it became a failed TV show...
“We’ve talked a little bit. Yeah. We were kicking around the idea of the Inhumans at one point. We’re always kind of talking. I think Feige is just the greatest and what they’re doing is amazing.”
Y'know, I'd like to see McKay take on a Marvel character he can make a political statement with. Maybe somebody like USAgent? I'd friggin' love that, actually. He would've made a good choice for Guardians 3, also, due to his background making offbeat comedies. McKay has been trying to get in on the comic book thing for a while, too. You may recall he was originally going to bring R-rated comic The Boys to the big screen, but that fell through and now Seth Rogen is making it a TV series. Marvel has been courting him for years, as well, so I expect someday they will make this thing happen...hopefully on USAgent. Come on, Marvel!
McKay's latest film, Vice, is in theaters now!