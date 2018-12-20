Lupita Nyong'o Is Held Captive In First Look At Jordan Peele's 'Us'

Jordan Peele'swas more than just a horror, a comedy, or a psychological thriller. The unexpected smash hit transcended easy genre labels in its exploration of the racism that continues to course through this country's veins. But for Peele's next film,, the director is diving fully into horror territory as part of building something bigger...Peele tells EW.There doesn't seem to be much fun in the first two photos, one showing a captive and bloody Lupita Nyong'o. She's joined by Black Panther breakout Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker in the film that has been draped in secrecy ever since it was announced. However, we've got a few more details thanks to this synopsis:Nyong'o's character is suffering from a past trauma and grows increasingly paranoid as time goes on, believing that something terrible will happen to her family. That night she and her husband encounter four mysterious figures, seen holding hands in one of the new images. Peele also revealed that the monsters in his film would be known as The Tethered.Honestly, the figures in the below photo look like Duke and Nyong'o, so perhaps they're facing mirror-versions of themselves?Are we looking at Peele's version of? There may be some element of that but you can bet he's got grander designs than just a slasher flick. When courting Nyong'o for the role he gave her a list of movies he was drawing inspiration from:andDamn.hits theaters on March 15th 2019.