12/12/2018
Lucasfilm Confirms Full Cast For 'Star Wars' Series 'The Mandalorian'
After weeks of casting rumors on Disney's The Mandalorian series, the full cast has finally been revealed. While most of it is confirmation of what we already knew, there are a few new faces including one that makes me especially happy.
Pedro Pascal has been confirmed to star as the title character, a gunfighting Mandalorian on the galaxy's Outer Rim. Also confirmed are the previously-mentioned Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, and Werner Herzog, which is such a wild group to imagine I have to think most of them are voicing CGI aliens. Also joining the cast are Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahl (American Gods), and best of all, Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad, School Daze, The Maze Runner, and so much more. In his case I hope he's playing a human character and not hidden by digital effects or tons of makeup.
Production is underway now but details remain scarce. We've heard of at least one surprising motivation for the Mandalorian's journey, however there's nothing in Lucasfilm's press release that reveals anything further.
The Mandalorian will be exclusive to Disney+ beginning late next year.
Pedro Pascal (Narcos) has been cast in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He is joined by Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Affliction).
“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” says Executive Producer Jon Favreau.
Currently in production, The Mandalorian is written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) directing the first episode and serving as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Additional episodic directors include Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).
The highly-anticipated series will be exclusive to Disney+, The Walt Disney Company’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, which is set to launch in the U.S. in late 2019.
Stay tuned to StarWars.com for updates.