12/07/2018
Léa Seydoux Is Coming Back For 'Bond 25'
This has turned out to be a busy week for Bond 25 news. The last thing we heard was from director Cary Fukunaga, who shot down some lingering casting rumors and revealed the storyline would continue storyarcs first established in Casino Royale. What he didn't tell us is that at least one key character from Spectre would have her storyline picked up, too, because Lea Seydoux is coming back.
According to DailyMail, Seydoux will be rejoining the franchise for Bond 25. She played Dr. Madeline Swann in Spectre, a love interest for 007 and the daughter of Bond villain, Mr. White. Since Mr. White was a key figure in Quantum, one of Spectrum's spinoff terrorist organizations, I guess Fukunaga is indeed keeping his promise.
Whatever the case, it's very rare when one of Bond's loves comes back for seconds. According to the report, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomie Harris will be returning, as well. That's not surprising, although one of those rumors Fukunaga shot down earlier was that Whishaw's Q was out for some reason.
Seydoux is currently shooting Wes Anderson's latest film, The French Dispatch, having joined the cast just a couple of days ago.
Bond 25 hits theaters on February 14th 2020.