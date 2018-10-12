Latest 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Trailer Offers More Titans and Teases a Connection Between Godzilla and Millie Bobby Brown

Next year's blockbusters are already beginning to shape up --e is leading the way, of course -- but for any fans of creature features, this latest trailer forhas a little of everything.The film, a sequel to 2014's, directed by Gareth Edwards, makes some definitive changes -- no more Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen, for one -- but seems to pick up some time after the events of the first film, which introduced humans to Godzilla and the MUTOs. This time around, there are so many more creatures -- gigantic moths and three-headed lizards will be familiar to some long-time Godzilla fans -- and the ensemble looks huge, featuring everyone from returning actors like Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins and new cast members Kyle Chandler, Charles Dance, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Thomas Middleditch, and Millie Bobby Brown.It's Brown who opens the trailer, trying to pick up another person on the radio, and the teaser implies a sort of connection between her and Godzilla -- what is it? Watanabe notes that Godzilla isn't our pet, humans are his, but I'm curious to see what sort of bond the movie creates between the monster and Brown's teen character.The effects look great, and the cinematography and art design here look spectacular. Check out the latest trailer for, which arrives in theaters on May 31, 2019, below.