Judi Dench Makes Fairy Ears Cool Again In First 'Artemis Fowl' Image

When you need someone to play a fearsome long-eared fairy commander, the first person you'd think of is Dame Judi Dench, right? For Kenneth Branagh, who has worked with the legendary actress on multiple occasions, she was a perfect choice. He tells EW as part of their piece revealing the first look at Dench in, that she commanded the cast's respect right from the start...Dench plays Commander Root, leader of the LEPrecon fairy police force. The story follows a teenage criminal mastermind who starts a war with a powerful race of fairies in hopes that it will help to find his missing father. The cast is led by Ferdia Shaw and co-stars Nonso Anozie, Lara McDonnell, Hong Chau, and Josh Gad, but it's this crazy image of Dench that tells us everything we need to know about how much fun this movie could be.opens on August 9th 2019.