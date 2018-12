John Boyega Reveals When 'Star Wars: Episode 9' Takes Place

The speculation surroundingis that it would take place a significant amount of time after. This has been the norm formovies since the beginning, with the only exception being, which picked up immediately after. Just one more way Rian Johnson broke from tradition. Now, thanks to comments by John Boyega in the upcoming issue of Empire [via Vanity Fair] , we know exactly whenpicks up.The magazine saysA year isn't a significant amount of time, but it's enough for the Resistance to have partially recovered from the ass whuppin' they take from the First Order. It's also time for Kylo Ren to have settled fully into his role as leader of the evil organization, and perhaps to have come to full realization of his place in the Dark Side. He wobbled a little bit in the previous movie.I still think that kid we saw at the end ofwill play a role, somehow, and this would give him time to have grown up a little bit and become more in tune with the Force. Then again, who knows if J.J. Abrams will pick up any of the plot threads Johnson left for him.opens December 20th 2019.