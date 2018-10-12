12/10/2018
Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Chris Rock, And More Join Sally Potter's Next Film
After last year's dark comedy The Party earned some of the best reviews of her career, Sally Potter is moving quickly on her next film. While there's no title yet, all we really need to know is the cast: Javier Bardem, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Laura Linney, and Elle Fanning. Sign me up.
Production has begun on Potter's untitled film, which is led by Bardem and Fanning as a father and daughter as she deals with his crumbling mental state. The story takes place over 24 hours in New York City, with the rest of the cast figures in the father's many parallel lives. Okay, this is weird. Here's the synopsis:
The untitled drama follows 24 turbulent hours in the life of father and daughter Leo (Bardem) and Molly (Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of dealing with her father’s apparently chaotic mental state. But as they weave their way around New York City, their ordinary but stressful day takes on a hallucinatory and epic quality, for Leo is seamlessly flowing in and out of several parallel lives; a passionate marriage with his childhood sweetheart Dolores (Hayek) in Mexico; a struggling career as a drummer in Manhattan with his more successful lover, Adam (Rock); and a life of solitude on a remote Greek island, where a chance encounter with two young tourists unmasks some uncomfortable truths…
It's still too early for a release date, but 2020 seems like a good bet.