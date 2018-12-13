12/13/2018
Janelle Monae To Play Activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes In 'The Glorias'
From one civil rights activist to another, Hidden Figures' Janelle Monae is set to play Dorothy Pitman Hughes in The Glorias: Life On the Road. The film stars Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as feminist icon Gloria Steinem at different stages of her life.
The Glorias is based on Steinem's 2015 memoir, Life On the Road, and Hughes should figure pretty prominently in that. Hughes was a major civil rights activist and co-founded feminist magazine Ms. with Steinem in 1972. Throughout the '70s she and Steinem would tour together speaking about issues of race, class, and gender.
Julie Taymor will direct, with Steinem on board as a producer. On paper this seems like a perfect role for Monae, who is also developing a Harriet Tubman biopic. She will be seen next in potential Oscar contender Welcome to Marwen. [Deadline]