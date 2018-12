James Wan Once Pitched Marvel On A 'Blade' Reboot

James Wan was once known as the guy to turn to for low-budget horrors, but he's since branched out into blockbuster territory. The mastermind behind theandfranchises went on to smash up muscle cars in, and later this month he ventures into superhero territory with. But the DCEU film apparently wasn't his first attempt at a comic book movie, as he once pitched Marvel on a Blade project.You can tell where that went.Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Wan tells a story of the time he pitched Marvel on a Blade reboot. He doesn't remember much about his idea for the Daywalker, but I guess it doesn't really matter, does it?opened in 2013, and that was an especially busy time over at Marvel Studios.had come out the year before and blown away all expectations. It's no surprise Wan's pitch went nowhere. As for what his idea was...Hey, it could still happen, right? We know Blade will come back at some point, and by then Wan should have at least one hit superhero movie under his belt. I wonder if he ever discussed his ideas with Wesley Snipes?