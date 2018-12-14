12/14/2018
James Wan Once Pitched Marvel On A 'Blade' Reboot
James Wan was once known as the guy to turn to for low-budget horrors, but he's since branched out into blockbuster territory. The mastermind behind the Saw and Conjuring franchises went on to smash up muscle cars in Furious 7, and later this month he ventures into superhero territory with Aquaman. But the DCEU film apparently wasn't his first attempt at a comic book movie, as he once pitched Marvel on a Blade project.
You can tell where that went.
Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Wan tells a story of the time he pitched Marvel on a Blade reboot. He doesn't remember much about his idea for the Daywalker, but I guess it doesn't really matter, does it?
"Years back, a couple of years back, I think it was right after The Conjuring that I went into a particular studio and told them ‘Hey, I’m a big fan of Blade. Would you guys be interested in rebooting Blade?’ So that was one. Obviously, nothing came out of that! But that was my first intro into looking at potential comic book properties.”
The Conjuring opened in 2013, and that was an especially busy time over at Marvel Studios. The Avengers had come out the year before and blown away all expectations. It's no surprise Wan's pitch went nowhere. As for what his idea was...
“It was just to kind of talk about it. I didn’t have a full presentation. I did have an idea, I can’t quite remember what it was. That’s how far back it was and I’ve done a lot since then so I can’t quite remember what I had thought of. But I did like it at the time.”
Hey, it could still happen, right? We know Blade will come back at some point, and by then Wan should have at least one hit superhero movie under his belt. I wonder if he ever discussed his ideas with Wesley Snipes?