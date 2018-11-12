12/11/2018
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Starring In A Remake Of Sundance Award-Winner, 'The Guilty'
Following news Jodie Foster would direct and star in a remake of acclaimed drama Woman at War, now comes word Jake Gyllenhaal will also head up a remake of an award-winning foreign film. Variety reports Gyllenhaal will produce and star in an English-language remake of Gustav Möller's Danish drama, The Guilty.
Premiering earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it took home the World Cinema Audience Award, The Guilty is a tense cop thriller about a demoted police officer relegated to desk duty in light of an internal investigation, who receives a desperate phone call from a woman claiming to be held captive.
Möller and his producer will be overseeing this new version of the film as exec-producers, but so far there's no word on a director or writer. Gyllenhaal was at Sundance for Paul Dano's recently-released directorial debut, Wildlife, and will return to Park City next month for Dan Gilroy's anticipated Nightcrawler followup, Velvet Buzzsaw.