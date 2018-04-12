12/04/2018
IndieWire's David Ehrlich Has Dropped Another Awesome Countdown Of The Year's Best Films
We're counting down to the end of the year, and that means every critic worth their salt will be dropping their best movies lists. I try to make it a point not to highlight the work of other critics here on the site, but I make a special case for David Ehrlich's beautifully-edited video countdowns. While our tastes differ greatly most of the time, not so much this year, he does such a good job finding just the right music and just the right scenes to create a theme that carries through from start to finish.
This is one time where me and Ehrlich largely agree on the choices. Maybe not quite in the same order, but we share a number of titles and most years I can't say that. Be sure to head over to IndieWire to get a full breakdown of how he made his choices, and check out The 25 Best Films of 2018 countdown below.