Perhaps it would be a good idea to stop checking into movies with "Hotel" as the first word in the title., and now. Dev Patel stars in the film based on a real-life terrorist event, and the harrowing first trailer has arrived.Directed by Anthony Maras,features Patel as Arjun, a family man employed as a waiter at the prestigious Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Unfortunately, this day at work happens to be the day of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which hostages were taken and over 160 people were killed. Arjun must do his best to stay alive, but also to protect the hotel's many guests.The cast includes Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Jason Isaacs, Anupam Kher, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Angus McLaren, and Tilda Cobham-Hervey. Hotel Mumbai opens its doors on March 29th 2019.