Here's When The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Will Drop

There's a big part of me that hopes the Avengers 4 trailer NEVER arrives, because I've seen some annoying tweets from entitled fans angry Marvel hasn't given it to us yet. And I'm starting to think that Marvel is having fun toying with their emotions, because this weekend they'll drop the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home which opens a full two months later.
According to Collider's sources, the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will drop this Saturday, December 8th during the Sony Panel at Comic-Con Experience in Brazil. And if things go as they usually do, it should arrive online shortly thereafter. Of course, things could change but that seems to be the plan for now.
So how exactly does Marvel promote a movie in which the title character was last seen dying in a poof of dust? That's a good question, and maybe they don't show Spider-Man at all in any new footage? Maybe they tease the villain, which is expected to be Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio? Of course, Tom Holland isn't done as Peter Parker. We know the storyline finds Parker and his schoolmates headed to Europe, and the events take place after Avengers 4, so he'll definitely be back among the living.
Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and opens July 5th.
So how exactly does Marvel promote a movie in which the title character was last seen dying in a poof of dust? That's a good question, and maybe they don't show Spider-Man at all in any new footage? Maybe they tease the villain, which is expected to be Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio? Of course, Tom Holland isn't done as Peter Parker. We know the storyline finds Parker and his schoolmates headed to Europe, and the events take place after Avengers 4, so he'll definitely be back among the living.
Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and opens July 5th.