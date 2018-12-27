Hear Elle Fanning Cover Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" In New 'Teen Spirit' Trailer

After 2018 produced such musical dramas as, andto both critical and box office success, 2019 is looking to follow suit.stars Elle Fanning and features music by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Teagan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepson, and many more, with the new full trailer promising a unique synth-pop musical experience.Marking the directorial debut of actor Max Minghella,stars Fanning as an aspring pop star whose dreams are edging closer to reality. In the footage we get to see and, most importantly, hear Fanning as she performs all of the songs herself. We've heard her sing before in various roles but nothing quite like this. The film co-stars Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, and Agnieszka Grochowska.Here's the synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Violet lives with her mother on a small farm on the Isle of Wight. Her days are spent doing chores, waiting tables, and attending secondary school, where she keeps to herself. But in her free time — spent alone in her room, in the fields with her beloved horse, or at an under-attended open-mic night — Violet surrenders to song. She’s a naturally gifted singer for whom pop stardom might not be mere fantasy.hits theaters on April