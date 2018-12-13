12/13/2018
Harvey Weinstein Film Casts Julia Garner As One Of His Young Aides
It should come as no surprise Hollywood is chomping at the bit to tell the story of disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. The sexual allegations that led to his undoing sent shockwaves throughout the movie industry, and so it's only fitting that a bunch of movies about it are in the works. The latest, and fastest to get going, is by mostly-unknown director Kitty Green, and she's just cast Ozark and Sin City 2 actress Julia Garner in the lead role.
Garner is in talks to star in the untitled Weinstein movie, playing one of his young assistants over the course of a 24hr period. The film was heavily researched by Green, a documentarian best known for her Sundance doc, Casting Jonbenet, which was picked up by Netflix. Weinstein's former assistants have been some of the most outspoken voices accusing him of misconduct, all charges he has denied.
The role is a big one for Garner, but she's been in big movies before. She starred opposite Lily Tomlin in the acclaimed dramedy, Grandma, and had a supporting role in Robert Rodriguez's Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. She recently appeared in Cary Fukunaga's Netflix series, Maniac, opposite Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.
With Brad Pitt and Brian DePalma also developing Weinstein projects we'll probably see production on this one start soon. [Deadline]