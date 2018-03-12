12/03/2018
Guy Ritchie's 'Toff Guys' Adds Colin Farrell As Kate Beckinsale Drops Out
After a stretch in which he made nothing but blockbusters like Sherlock Holmes, The Man from UNCLE, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney's upcoming Aladdin, Guy Ritchie is going back to his Brit-crime roots. The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director has assembled a Hell of a cast for next film, Toff Guys, and the latest to join the star-studded crew is Colin Farrell.
Farrell joins a cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, and Jeremy Strong. Damn. McConaughey plays a weed mogul who is trying to get out of the drug game, but keeps running into problems. The rest of the cast play either roadblocks to his exit strategy or accomplices. Farrell plays a man named Coach who trains MMA fighters, Grant is a photographer who plans to blackmail the protagonist with scandalous photos, and Golding is a Vietnamese gangster.
One other big change involves the casting of Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery as McConaughey's wife. She's actually coming in to replace Kate Beckinsale who was part of the initial wave of casting.
No word on when filming begins. Next up for Farrell is Disney's live-action Dumbo film which opens in May. [THR]