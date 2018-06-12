Golden Globes 2019: 'Vice' Leads The Way With Six Nominations

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The awards season kicked into high gear this morning with the announcement of the 2019 Golden Globes nominations. The actual ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 6th hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. As for the nominations, there are quite a few welcome surprises here, but for me I'll go with Elsie Fisher and Constance Wu cracking the Best Actress Musical/Comedy field for their performances inand, respectively. Gotta love that. Also good to see Spike Lee recognized for his direction on. Maybe he won't be so angry all the time now. Don't hate me, Spike.not making it into Best Foreign Language category? That's a snub I don't care much for.Adam McKay's political dramedyled the way with 6 nominations, followed by, andwith 5 each.Here are the complete list of nominees, both for film and TV.﻿Black PantherBlacKkKlansmanBohemian RhapsodyIf Beale Street Could TalkA Star Is Born﻿Crazy Rich AsiansThe FavouriteGreen BookMary Poppins ReturnsVice﻿Glenn Close, The WifeLady Gaga, A Star Is BornNicole Kidman, DestroyerMelissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?Rosamund Pike, A Private War﻿Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins ReturnsOlivia Colman, The FavouriteElsie Fisher, Eighth GradeCharlize Theron, TullyConstance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians﻿Bradley Cooper, A Star Is BornWillem Dafoe, At Eternity’s GateLucas Hedges, Boy ErasedRami Malek, Bohemian RhapsodyJohn David Washington, BlacKkKlansman﻿Mahershala Ali, Green BookTimothée Chalamet, Beautiful BoyAdam Driver, BlacKkKlansmanRichard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?Sam Rockwell, Vice﻿Amy Adams, ViceClaire Foy, First ManRegina King, If Beale Street Could TalkEmma Stone, The FavouriteRachel Weisz, The Favourite﻿Bradley Cooper, A Star Is BornAlfonso Cuarón, RomaPeter Farrelly, Green BookSpike Lee, BlacKkKlansmanAdam McKay, Vice﻿Christian Bale, ViceLine-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins ReturnsViggo Mortensen, Green BookRobert Redford, The Old Man and the GunJohn C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie﻿Caitriona Balfe, Outlander﻿Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s TaleSandra Oh, Killing EveJulia Roberts, HomecomingKeri Russell, The Americans﻿Jason Bateman, OzarkStephan James, HomecomingRichard Madden, BodyguardBilly Porter, PoseMatthew Rhys, The Americas﻿The AmericansBodyguardHomecomingKilling EvePose﻿“All the Stars,” Black Panther“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War“Revelation,” Boy Erased“Shallow,” A Star Is Born﻿Alfonso Cuaron, RomaDeborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The FavouriteBarry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could TalkAdam McKay, VicePeter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book﻿Marco Beltrami, A Quiet PlaceAlexandre Desplat, Isle of DogsLudwig Göransson, Black PantherJustin Hurwitz, First ManMarc Shaiman, Mary Poppins ReturnsIncredibles 2Isle of DogsMiraiRalph Breaks the InternetSpiderman: Into the Spider-verseCapernaumGirlNever Look AwayRomaShopliftersBarryThe Good PlaceKiddingThe Kominsky MethodThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselThe AlienistThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryEscape at DannemoraSharp ObjectsA Very English Scandal﻿Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?Jim Carrey, KiddingMichael Douglas, The Kominsky MethodDonald Glover, AtlantaBill Hader, Barry﻿Antonio Banderas, Genius: PicassoHugh Grant, A Very English ScandalDaniel Bruhl, The AlienistDarren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryBenedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose﻿Alan Arkin, The Kominsky MethodKieran Culkin, SuccessionEdgar Ramirez, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni VersaceBen Whishaw, A Very English ScandalHenry Winkler, Barry﻿Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselPatricia Clarkson, Sharp ObjectsPenelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryThandie Newton, WestworldYvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale﻿Amy Adams, Sharp ObjectsPatricia Arquette, Escape at DannemoraConnie Britton, Dirty JohnLaura Dern, The TaleRegina King, Seven Seconds﻿Kristen Bell, The Good PlaceCandice Bergen, Murphy BrownAlison Brie, GLOWRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselDebra Messing, Will & Grace