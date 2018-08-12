12/08/2018
Giveaway: Win A 'Mary Queen Of Scots' Prize Pack!
We're offering our readers the chance to win one of two prize packs for the upcoming royal drama, Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie. The prize pack includes:
1) Set of Mary Queen Of Scots playing cards in plastic case
(1) Set of Queen Elizabeth 1 playing cards in plastic case
(1) Set of English Breakfast and Scottish Breakfast teas
(1) Folding paper hand fan of Mary Queen of Scots
(1) Folding paper hand fan of Queen Elizabeth I
To enter, complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Two winners will be selected on Tuesday, December 11th and notified by email. Good luck!
Mary Queen of Scots opens December 14th.
SYNOPSIS: “Mary Queen of Scots” explores the turbulent life of Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. Upon her return, Elizabeth I (Robbie) is England’s Protestant Queen, but Mary is a Catholic. Rivals in power and in love, and female monarchs in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.”
