'Game Of Thrones' Final Season Teaser Consumes All In Fire And Ice

Winter is officially here! HBO has revealed a new teaser for the final season of, and while it doesn't feature any new footage you get the point this is going to be one epic finale.The teaser takes its cues from the show's iconic entrance, except we're seeing the entirety of Westeros consumed by fire and ice. With only six episodes to wrap up so many long-running storylines you can bet everything is going to come to a head and it will happen quickly. All of the pieces have been moved into place for one incredible showdown for the throne, assuming anybody survives the arrival of the White Walkers. I'm not convinced anybody will.eighth and final season premieres in April 2019.