First 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Poster Races A Blue Streak

It's a good time to be a Sonic the Hedgehog fan, right? Super Smash Bros. fans are undoubtedly racing a blue streak as Sonic in Nintendo's hit video game, and now today comes the first poster for Paramount's live-actionmovie.I don't know if this motion poster actually reveals all that much, but a trailer may be on the way soon. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and exec-produced bydirector Tim Miller. Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, the super-sonic speedster who enters into our world and becomes a target of the government. He should talk to Bumblebee, bet they could swap stories. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play the Wachowskis, a couple who help Sonic avoid capture and stop the evil Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey. I'm especially curious to see Carrey's take on the Eggman.opens November 8th 2019.