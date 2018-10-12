First 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Poster Races A Blue Streak

It's a good time to be a Sonic the Hedgehog fan, right? Super Smash Bros. fans are undoubtedly racing a blue streak as Sonic in Nintendo's hit video game, and now today comes the first poster for Paramount's live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
I don't know if this motion poster actually reveals all that much, but a trailer may be on the way soon. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and exec-produced by Deadpool director Tim Miller. Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, the super-sonic speedster who enters into our world and becomes a target of the government. He should talk to Bumblebee, bet they could swap stories. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play the Wachowskis, a couple who help Sonic avoid capture and stop the evil Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey. I'm especially curious to see Carrey's take on the Eggman.
Sonic the Hedgehog opens November 8th 2019.