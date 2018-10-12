Emmet Throws A Christmas Bash In A 'Lego Movie 2' Short Film

If anybody could take the apocalypse in stride, it's Emmet from. As we've seen in prior trailers for, everything is definitely not awesome in Bricksburg. In fact, it's now called Apocalypseburg thanks to the Duplo invasion which has thrown the town into doom and chaos.So in the new short film, the Master Builder takes it upon himself to spread some Christmas cheer and decorate a tree so big you can see it from space. Turns out that wasn't the brightest of ideas, especially when you're trying to stay under the radar from alien invaders.It's a cute way to celebrate the holiday season and better than simply dropping another trailer. We don't need another of those.opens February 8th 2019 with the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Maya Rudolph, and Arturo Castro.