Drew Goddard's 'Sinister Six' Movie May Still Happen At Sony









In Pascal's extensive chat with Vanity Fair, she confirmed that Goddard's Spidey-villain flick is still very much in the works and may indeed happen. It all depends on Goddard's schedule opening up...





“I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it. I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to."









Sinister Six , but since there was no Amazing Spider-Man 3, they never happened. However, the timeframe would have ended up being...oh, right about now. Told you, Sony isn't doing anything new here. I'm just happy they're finally bringing all of these great ideas to fruition. The Sinister Six is basically a revolving crew of Spider-Man's worst foes, including Kraven the Hunter who we know Sony wants to make a solo movie for. The original plan was for and Venom to be released before Sony's canceled Amazing Spider-Man 4 , but since there was no, they never happened. However, the timeframe would have ended up being...oh, right about now. Told you, Sony isn't doing anything new here. I'm just happy they're finally bringing all of these great ideas to fruition.