'Die Hard' Is "The Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told" In Fox's Holiday Trailer

This holiday season there is one question that is on everybody's minds: Isa Christmas movie?The answer, obviously, is "yes". I mean, come on. Not only does it take place at Christmas, feature a bunch of holiday jokes including some visual ones, but the theme of a family man trying to prove his worth is a season staple. I'm not the biggestfan in the world but I accept it as one of the most enjoyable movies to watch this time of year. I'll take it overany damn day.Fox has decided to weigh-in on the conversation in a fun way, recutting thetrailer to christen it as "The Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told." And they went all out for this thing, even releasing a new version of the poem, "Twas the Night Before Christmas.It's a clever way to promote the Die Hard: Christmas Edition home release which is available now. Sure, you probably have half a dozen versions of the movie already, but only one has this much Christmas cheer.