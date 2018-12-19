12/19/2018
'Destroyer' Final Trailer: The Past Catches Up To Nicole Kidman In Karyn Kusama's Cop Drama
This holiday season you can find the same A-list stars headlining very different movies: Steve Carell in Welcome to Marwen is very different than his role in Vice, for instance. The same goes for Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased and Ben is Back. But I don't know if there's a greater disparity in role and performance than Nicole Kidman, who you can find playing Queen Atlanna in this weekend's Aquaman, while she's earning Oscar buzz and a Golden Globes nomination for her starring turn in Destroyer.
A new trailer for Destroyer is just another reminder of how transformative an actress Kidman can be, as she's practically unrecognizable in the cop drama. She plays troubled LAPD detective Erin Bell, who has long since given in to her personal demons and you can see it in her every move. Years ago she was part of an undercover operation that went tragically wrong, and the people involved in that violent episode are suddenly back in her life.
The film is directed by Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Jennifer's Body) with Sebastian Stan, Tatiana Maslany, Toby Kebbell, Scoot McNairy, and Bradley Whitford co-starring.
Destroyer hits theaters on Christmas Day. Check out the trailer and synopsis below.
Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.