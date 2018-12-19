'Destroyer' Final Trailer: The Past Catches Up To Nicole Kidman In Karyn Kusama's Cop Drama

This holiday season you can find the same A-list stars headlining very different movies: Steve Carell inis very different than his role in, for instance. The same goes for Lucas Hedges inand. But I don't know if there's a greater disparity in role and performance than Nicole Kidman, who you can find playing Queen Atlanna in this weekend's, while she's earning Oscar buzz and a Golden Globes nomination for her starring turn inA new trailer foris just another reminder of how transformative an actress Kidman can be, as she's practically unrecognizable in the cop drama. She plays troubled LAPD detective Erin Bell, who has long since given in to her personal demons and you can see it in her every move. Years ago she was part of an undercover operation that went tragically wrong, and the people involved in that violent episode are suddenly back in her life.The film is directed by Karyn Kusama () with Sebastian Stan, Tatiana Maslany, Toby Kebbell, Scoot McNairy, and Bradley Whitford co-starring.hits theaters on Christmas Day. Check out the trailer and synopsis below.