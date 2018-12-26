DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'The Upside'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening ofstarring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. The film is an English-language remake of the hit French comedy,Synopsis:The screening takes place on Wednesday, January 9th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you're interested in entering, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Monday, December 31st and notified by email. Good luck!opens January 11th.