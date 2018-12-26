12/26/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'The Upside'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. The film is an English-language remake of the hit French comedy, The Intouchables!
Synopsis: Director Neil Burger’s The Upside is a heartfelt comedy about a recently paroled ex-convict, Dell (Kevin Hart), who strikes up an unusual and unlikely friendship with a quadriplegic billionaire,
Phillip Lacasse (Bryan Cranston). From worlds apart, Dell and Phillip form an unlikely bond,
bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process, giving each man a
renewed sense of passion for all of life’s possibilities.The Upside also stars Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, January 9th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you're interested in entering, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Monday, December 31st and notified by email. Good luck!
The Upside opens January 11th.
