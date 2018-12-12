12/12/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns'
We're happy to offer DC families a chance to "trip a little light fantastic" with Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.
SYNOPSIS: In Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Girl on the Train”) stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and LinManuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.
The screening takes place on Monday, December 17th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. We have family 4-packs available to our winners, so round up the whole family to experience Disney's long-awaited sequel. To enter, simply complete the steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, December 14th and notified by email. Good luck!
Mary Poppins Returns opens December 19th.
