DC Readers: Attend Tonight's Free Screening Of 'Mortal Engines'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tonight's free advance screening of, the epic adventure from director Christian Rivers and Peter Jackson with the Oscar-winning team behind thetrilogy!SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place tonight at 7:00pm at AMC Georgetown. The first 20 readers to send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name will win an Admit-Two pass to the event. All winners will be notified by email! These will go quickly so don't waste time! See you tonight!hits theaters on December 14th!