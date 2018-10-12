12/10/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Vice' Starring Christian Bale
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Adam McKay's Vice, starring Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney.
SYNOPSIS: VICE explores the story of Dick Cheney (CHRISTIAN BALE), a bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as vice president to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today. Directed and written by Adam McKay, VICE Stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Tyler Perry, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemons.
The screening takes place on Thursday, December 13th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register at the Annapurna ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Vice hits theaters this Christmas.