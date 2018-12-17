12/17/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening of 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of If Beale Street Could Talk, written and directed by Moonlight's Barry Jenkins.
SYNOPSIS: Set in early-1970s Harlem, If Beale Street Could Talk is a timeless and moving love story of both a couple’s unbreakable bond and the African-American family’s empowering embrace, as told through the eyes of 19-year-old Tish Rivers (screen newcomer KiKi Layne). A daughter and wife-to-be, Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt, who goes by the nickname Fonny (Stephan James). Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.
The screening takes place Wednesday, December 19th at 7:00pm at Landmark Bethesda Row. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Annapurna ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
If Beale Street Could Talk opens Christmas Day.