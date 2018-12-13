12/13/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Bumblebee'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena in an early adventure featuring everyone's favorite Autobot.
SYNOPSIS: On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.
The screening takes place on Monday, December 17th at 6:30pm at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Bumblebee opens December 21st.