12/16/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Aquaman'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the DC Universe's king of the seas! The film is directed by James Wan and co-stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, and Temuera Morrison.
SYNOPSIS: Aquaman” spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas and reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), which takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, December 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Hurry because these will go fast! Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Aquaman opens December 21st in 3D, 2D, and IMAX.