12/12/2018
Comedian Ali Wong Will Bring The Funny To Margot Robbie's 'Birds Of Prey'
Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey cast just got a lot funnier. Comedian and Netflix superstar Ali Wong (of comedy specials Hard Knock Wife and Baby Cobra) has joined the all-girl superhero film in a supporting role that I'm guessing will be comic relief. Hard Knock Wife would be a killer supervillain name, tho. Missed opportunity.
Wong will take on the role of an associate to Detective Renee Montoya, who will be played by Rosie Perez. With Robbie returning as Suicide Squad breakout Harley Quinn, the rest of the girl gang includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Ewan McGregor plays the main villain, Black Mask, with Chris Messina as the sadistic Victor Zsasz, and Robert Catrini as an unspecified character.
Penned by Christina Hodson (who just wrote Bumblebee's excellent script) and directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey opens February 7th 2020. [TheWrap]