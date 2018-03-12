12/03/2018
Cary Fukunaga Shoots Down 'Bond 25' Rumors, Says 'Casino Royale' Arc Will Be Followed
With the arrival of Cary Fukunaga on Bond 25, replacing Danny Boyle who left to go make a comedy musical, the expectation might have been of a standalone film Fukunaga would have all to himself. Think again. While there have been a ton of rumors going around about what the film will or won't be, Fukunaga tells Inquirer.net that things are very much still in development, but one thing for sure is that the story will pick up threads left throughout Daniel Craig's run as 007...
“In terms of what I can bring to change the character, Bond is on a character arc that started with ‘Casino Royale,’ and I will be carrying that on. There will be changes, I am sure. As in any story, a character has to change in order [to have] a narrative.”
It's unclear what storylines he's talking about, though. The whole Quantum thing, that seemed to be going somewhere with the first two movies but fell off the map with Skyfall? Or perhaps there will be a continued evolution of Bond himself? He's become increasingly frazzled with each film and, if this is truly the end of Craig's run, we may see him go over the edge or just burn out completely.
Fukunaga also takes issue with some of the swirling rumors, in particular ones that say Christoph Waltz's villain Blofeld and Ben Whishaw's Q won't make appearances...
“Who is saying those rumors? We haven’t finished the screenplay, so there is no way that anyone could know that. Those are two extraordinary actors, so if there is space for them in the story, I would absolutely want them there. But I don’t know yet what it’s going to be.”
Everything has changed since Boyle's exit so assuming anything at this point would be foolish. I'm anxious to see what direction he takes 007, and hopefully, Craig can go out with the bang he deserves.
Bond 25 opens February 14th 2020.