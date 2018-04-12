12/04/2018
Brie Larson Joins Charlie Kaufman's Next Film 'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things'
Turns out this is Brie Larson's night, and we're seeing both sides of the talented actress' career opportunities. There's the blockbuster side seen in the brand new trailer for Captain Marvel, and now there's the news she'll be starring in the next film by Anomalisa director, Charlie Kaufman, titled I'm Thinking of Ending Things.
We learned of the film at the start of the year but hadn't heard anything about it since. Like so many filmmakers whose work doesn't really align with the theatrical experience, Kaufman has found a new home at Netflix for the film about a suicidal woman who is abandoned by her boyfriend while en route to meet his parents. In the wake of this sudden detour she begins to unravel in terrifying ways. Kaufman will direct and adapt based on the book by Iain Reid.
So from the big screen to the small screen for Larson, in what sounds like a tremendously exciting role. Because of his work on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich, Adaptation., and other high-concept films, Kaufman remains a critical darling and Netflix should allow him the freedom to work without worrying about box office. His previous film, the critically-acclaimed Anomalisa, opened in 2015 and only made $5M despite an Oscar nomination. Since then Kaufman has filled his time with for-hire work, including the screenplay for upcoming YA flick Chaos Walking. [Deadline]