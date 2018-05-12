12/05/2018
Brad Pitt Out, Léa Seydoux In For Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'
Sadly, if you were hoping for a reunion of Brad Pitt and Wes Anderson after their SoftBank commercial from years ago, it's not going to happen with the director's next film, The French Dispatch. While Pitt had been rumored for a role along with a handful of others, French outlet Charente Libre says the actor is a no-go. However, there is some good news to go along with it.
Léa Seydoux, who had been rumored right along with Pitt, will be joining the cast. She previously worked with Anderson on The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs, and as we know he's a director who likes to work with a familiar crew. The cast includes Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, and Benicio Del Toro, with the film telling multiple stories of an American newspaper in Paris.
Filming is already underway on The French Dispatch, and it's likely we won't see it until 2020.