Box Office: 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' Tops A Quiet Weekend, 'Hannah Grace' Possesses $6.5M In Debut

1.- $25.7M/$119.2MDisney'sdropped 54% from last week but still earned $25.7M, enough for first place and $119M domestic. Overall the sequel has $207M, making it the biggest theatrical animated sequel in Disney's history, with plenty of weeks left to go. Although, it's unclear how profitable those weeks will be with a slew of kid-friendly films on the way.2.- $17.7M/$203.5MAfter four weeks Illumination'shas surpassed the $200M mark, and currently sits as the third highest-grossing Christmas film domestically. Worldwide the animated toon has $268M.3.- $16.8M/$81.1Mtook a body blow of 53% in its second week and has $81M domestically. That's actually quite good and sets it on a path to surpass the $109M of the prior movie three years ago. Worldwide the $173M haul should be enough to greenlight a third round.4.- $11.2M/$134.3M5.- $8.1M/$164.4M6.- $7.1M/$45.9M7.- $6.5MAs usual, the post-Thansgiving weekend is a desolate place, with only Screen Gems'as a new release. The $10M horror starring Shay Mitchell as a morgue worker stuck with a recently-possessed corpse, opened with $6.5M. Not bad considering the low budget, but not great either considering the lack of fresh competition.8.- $4.7M/$21.7MGood news. The critically-pannedflick only fell 49% this week! Woot!! The bad news: last week was so bad that equates to just $4.7M earned for the $100M attempted franchise. Whomp whomp. Worldwide the outlook isn't much better, with just $48M the overall tally. Ouch.9.- $4.4M/$33M10.- $3.9M/$14M