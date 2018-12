Box Office: 'Aquaman' Swims Towards $750M Worldwide As 'Vice' Tops 'Holmes & Watson'

1.- $51.5M/$188.7Mcontinued to rule, diving just 29% for $51.5M in its second full week of release. While $200M domestic is a given and should be achieved in a matter of days, it's the $748M worldwide that is truly impressive. Already that's more than the overall haul for Justice League, Man of Steel, and Suicide Squad, while Batman v Superman's $873M is definitely in sight.2.- $28.M/$98.9MAfter a soft debut, Disney'sdid exactly what they hoped it would. The magical sequel saw a boost of 19% in its second week, adding $28M for a two-week total of $98M. Overall, the $174M worldwide number is a solid start for a film that's likely to hang to stick around for a while as the top family-friendly offering...sorry,3.- $20.5M/$66.7MThe excellentactually did well, dropping just 5% for a total of $20M and $66M domestic. But it would look a lot better if there wasn't, andto contend with. At $156M worldwide and some big territories left to cover, this could still turn out to be a win for Paramount. The reviews are excellent, and there's genuine interest in continuing this less bombastic direction for the franchise, post-Michael Bay.4.- $18.3M/$103.6M5.- $11.7M/$60.7M6. review )- $7.7M/$17.6MThe most "serious" film to open this holiday (well, other thanwhich was the suck), Adam McKay's Dick Cheney filmopened early in the week and has $17.6M over six days. I still don't know what to expect from this in the long haul; there's definite Oscar buzz for Christian Bale's performance but whether that translates into a noticeable box office boost is another story.7.- $7.3M/$19.7MPeople have been begging for a Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly reunion in, but I think the prospects of that happening just took a nosedive. This whole has seen their detective comedy killed by critics (it was at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes for a while), by audiences (Cinemascore of D+), and in the news as word broke Netflix had rejected an offer to buy it. But the box office actually isn't atrocious, as $19M is about half of its production budget. This is still low for a Ferrell comedy, and chances are it won't stick around very long so if you really want to see it, better go soon.8.- $7.2M/$21.7M9.- $6.5M/$175.7M10.- $4.2M/$265.5M