12/09/2018
Box Office: 'Aquaman' Makes A Splash With $93M In China, 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' Tops Quiet Week
1. Ralph Breaks the Internet- $16.1M/$140.8M
2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch- $15.1M/$223.4M
3. Creed II- $10.3M/$96.4M
4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald- $6.8M/$145.2M
While the $145M domestic is a bit disappointing, Warner Bros. can't be too upset over the $568M it's earned worldwide.
5. Bohemian Rhapsody- $6M/$173.5M
6. Instant Family- $5.6M/$54.1M
7. Green Book- $3.9M/$19.9M
8. Robin Hood- $3.5M/$27.2M
9. The Possession of Hannah Grace- $3.17M/$11.5M
10. Widows- $3.1M/$38.1M
Obviously, there were no new releases domestically this week, but some major films did open either internationally or in limited markets. Aquaman surfaced in China to an incredible $93.6M, with $9.7M of that from IMAX. That's better than the China debut for both Wonder Woman and Batman v Superman, the two highest-grossing DCEU films at this point.The Jason Momoa-led superhero film opens here in the states on December 21st, but will get an early preview next weekend for Amazon Prime subscribers, and that is expected to haul in a pretty penny.
Peter Jackson's YA adventure film Mortal Engines opened overseas with $17.9M, a week before it opens stateside. That's not a great number, especially since it will face a very crowded month of new releases stateside.
The Margot Robbie/Saoirse Ronan royal period piece Mary Queen of Scots opened in four locations and earned $200K, an outstanding start. Finally, Natalie Portman's pop diva drama Vox Lux (review here) earned $161K in six locations, which is perfectly okay. Hopefully it picks up on expansion.