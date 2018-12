'Black Panther' Earns 12 Critics Choice Award Nominations, 'The Favourite' Leads With 14

We may have a new Oscar frontrunner, or better put, a new Oscar Favourite. Yorgos Lanthimos'earned an incredible 14 nominations for the 24th Critics Choice Awards, decided on by the Broadcast Film Critics Association of which I am a member. That included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Olivia Colman, and continuing the pattern of this awards season, both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for Best Supporting Actress.Following closely on its heels was Marvel'swith 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and Best Acting Ensemble. Damien Chazelle's, which has been very quiet thus far, apparently struck a chord with BFCA members who gave it 10 nominations.The full list of nominees is below. The Critics Choice Awards takes place on January 13th 2019 and will air on The CW.24TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDSFILM NOMINATIONSBEST PICTUREBlack PantherBlacKkKlansmanThe FavouriteFirst ManGreen BookIf Beale Street Could TalkMary Poppins ReturnsRomaA Star Is BornViceBEST ACTORChristian Bale – ViceBradley Cooper – A Star Is BornWillem Dafoe – At Eternity’s GateRyan Gosling – First ManEthan Hawke – First ReformedRami Malek – Bohemian RhapsodyViggo Mortensen – Green BookBEST ACTRESSYalitza Aparicio – RomaEmily Blunt – Mary Poppins ReturnsGlenn Close – The WifeToni Collette – HereditaryOlivia Colman – The FavouriteLady Gaga – A Star Is BornMelissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?BEST SUPPORTING ACTORMahershala Ali – Green BookTimothée Chalamet – Beautiful BoyAdam Driver – BlacKkKlansmanSam Elliott – A Star Is BornRichard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?Michael B. Jordan – Black PantherBEST SUPPORTING ACTRESSAmy Adams – ViceClaire Foy – First ManNicole Kidman – Boy ErasedRegina King – If Beale Street Could TalkEmma Stone – The FavouriteRachel Weisz – The FavouriteBEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESSElsie Fisher – Eighth GradeThomasin McKenzie – Leave No TraceEd Oxenbould – WildlifeMillicent Simmonds – A Quiet PlaceAmandla Stenberg – The Hate U GiveSunny Suljic – Mid90sBEST ACTING ENSEMBLEBlack PantherCrazy Rich AsiansThe FavouriteViceWidowsBEST DIRECTORDamien Chazelle – First ManBradley Cooper – A Star Is BornAlfonso Cuarón – RomaPeter Farrelly – Green BookYorgos Lanthimos – The FavouriteSpike Lee – BlacKkKlansmanAdam McKay – ViceBEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYBo Burnham – Eighth GradeAlfonso Cuarón – RomaDeborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The FavouriteAdam McKay – VicePaul Schrader – First ReformedNick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green BookBryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet PlaceBEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAYRyan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black PantherNicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could TalkEric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is BornJosh Singer – First ManCharlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansmanBEST CINEMATOGRAPHYAlfonso Cuarón – RomaJames Laxton – If Beale Street Could TalkMatthew Libatique – A Star Is BornRachel Morrison – Black PantherRobbie Ryan – The FavouriteLinus Sandgren – First ManBEST PRODUCTION DESIGNHannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black PantherEugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – RomaNelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich AsiansFiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The FavouriteNathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First ManJohn Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins ReturnsBEST EDITINGJay Cassidy – A Star Is BornHank Corwin – ViceTom Cross – First ManAlfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – RomaYorgos Mavropsaridis – The FavouriteJoe Walker – WidowsBEST COSTUME DESIGNAlexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of ScotsRuth Carter – Black PantherJulian Day – Bohemian RhapsodySandy Powell – The FavouriteSandy Powell – Mary Poppins ReturnsBEST HAIR AND MAKEUPBlack PantherBohemian RhapsodyThe FavouriteMary Queen of ScotsSuspiriaViceBEST VISUAL EFFECTSAvengers: Infinity WarBlack PantherFirst ManMary Poppins ReturnsMission: Impossible – FalloutReady Player OneBEST ANIMATED FEATUREThe GrinchIncredibles 2Isle of DogsMiraiRalph Breaks the InternetSpider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseBEST ACTION MOVIEAvengers: Infinity WarBlack PantherDeadpool 2Mission: Impossible – FalloutReady Player OneWidowsBEST COMEDYCrazy Rich AsiansDeadpool 2The Death of StalinThe FavouriteGame NightSorry to Bother YouBEST ACTOR IN A COMEDYChristian Bale – ViceJason Bateman – Game NightViggo Mortensen – Green BookJohn C. Reilly – Stan & OllieRyan Reynolds – Deadpool 2Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother YouBEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDYEmily Blunt – Mary Poppins ReturnsOlivia Colman – The FavouriteElsie Fisher – Eighth GradeRachel McAdams – Game NightCharlize Theron – TullyConstance Wu – Crazy Rich AsiansBEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIEAnnihilationHalloweenHereditaryA Quiet PlaceSuspiriaBEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMBurningCapernaumCold WarRomaShopliftersBEST SONGAll the Stars – Black PantherGirl in the Movies – Dumplin’I’ll Fight – RBGThe Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins ReturnsShallow – A Star Is BornTrip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins ReturnsBEST SCOREKris Bowers – Green BookNicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could TalkAlexandre Desplat – Isle of DogsLudwig Göransson – Black PantherJustin Hurwitz – First ManMarc Shaiman – Mary Poppins ReturnsTELEVISIONBEST DRAMA SERIESThe Americans (FX)Better Call Saul (AMC)The Good Fight (CBS All Access)Homecoming (Amazon)Killing Eve (BBC America)My Brilliant Friend (HBO)Pose (FX)Succession (HBO)BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIESFreddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)Billy Porter – Pose (FX)Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIESJodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIESRichard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIESDina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)BEST COMEDY SERIESAtlanta (FX)Barry (HBO)The Good Place (NBC)The Kominsky Method (Netflix)The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)The Middle (ABC)One Day at a Time (Netflix)Schitt’s Creek (Pop)BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIESHank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIESRachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIESWilliam Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIESAlex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)BEST LIMITED SERIESA Very English Scandal (Amazon)American Vandal (Netflix)The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)Sharp Objects (HBO)BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONIcebox (HBO)Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)King Lear (Amazon)My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)Notes from the Field (HBO)The Tale (HBO)BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONAntonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONAmy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONBrandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISIONEllen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)BEST ANIMATED SERIESAdventure Time (Cartoon Network)Archer (FX)Bob’s Burgers (Fox)BoJack Horseman (Netflix)The Simpsons (Fox)South Park (Comedy Central)