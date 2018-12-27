'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Trailer: Netflix's Interactive Movie Premieres Tomorrow

As I'm apparently the only person who has never seen a single moment of, my experience with it is limited to my friends who keep bringing it up whenever we talk about TV. And what I've learned is that fans have been rooting out information on a movie for the series, with as many rumors and theories out there as for your typicalmovie. Well, today Netflix has put all of the guesswork to an end with the trailer for, with the surprising news that the full movie can be seen starting tomorrow. Merry Christmas!Directed by David Slade, the underrated filmmaker behindand, the film is a "Choose Your Own Adventure"-style thriller starring Asim Chaudhry, Will Poulter and Fionn Whitehead. Reports had surfaced that over 5-hours of footage had been shot for it, but the final runtime is roughly 90-minutes. As for the story, the title "Bandersnatch" does make sense as it follows a young programmer who begins to question reality as he adapts an epic fantasy novel into a video game. The Bandersnatch is also a character in Lewis Carrol's, the foremost novel blurring fantasy with the real world.The trailer teases the "Choose Your Adventure" aspect, but I'm really curious to see how this will work. If successful and viewers really dig it, Netflix could be cornering the market on something nobody else is doing right now.hits Netflix tomorrow, December 28th!