'Bird Box' Trailer: Sandra Bullock Leads Netflix's Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

Sandra Bullock is coming at the awards season in an unexpected fashion, with the Netflix horror-thriller. Well, given the love being shown tothis year maybe that's not so crazy, and both films share aspects that play on the audience's senses to unnerving effect.Beyond the promise of Bullock in the lead role, there's also Academy Award-winning director Susanne Bier behind the camera. The latest trailer gives us a little bit more of the plot and maybe gives only a little too much away. Basically, Bullock plays a mother trying to save her children from a supernatural force that can cause those who look upon it to kill themselves. Hence the blindfolds.More stuff to get excited about? The script is by Arrival writer Eric Heisserer, and the supporting cast is excellent with Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich. Damn, Netflix!hits Netflix on December 21st, the busiest weekend of the month. So if you don't feel like braving the crowded multiplexes, you can stay home on the couch and check out a big screen quality flick.