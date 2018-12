Ben Affleck Will Try To Survive In Wilderness Thriller 'I Am Still Alive'

Ben Affleck's got a lot on his plate, although we're still unsure if any of that involves wearing a cape and cowl as Batman. And while he's got other projects coming up likeand maybe a sequel to, he still finds time to try new things. That's pretty much what we're getting with Ben Affleck's new movie,, a wilderness thriller adapted from the book by Kate Alice Marshall.Affleck will star in and produce, which centers on a 16-year-old girl who lives off the grid in the Canadian wilderness with her long-lost father, but when he's murdered by men from his past she and her dog are forced to survive on their own. When the men return to finish the job, she has a chance to exact some vengeance. Affleck will play the father, so who knows how big his role will really be. Perhaps he'll be seen quite a bit in flashback? The tone has been described as a combination of, andLori Evans Taylor will write the script, having had a background in wilderness storytelling as a producer on various Animal Planet shows and Paramount Network's. She turned to screenwriting and has a thriller titledin the works.No word on a director or a release date, and with Affleck you never know what his schedule is going to look like or when he'll fit something like this in. [ THR