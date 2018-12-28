12/28/2018
Barack Obama's Best Movies Of 2018 Includes 'Support The Girls', 'Eighth Grade', And 'Black Panther'
I tried for years to get President Barack Obama to come on my podcast so we could talk about movies. You won't be surprised to know it never happened, and I never even got a response from anybody in the White House, not that I expected to. But damn, that would've been hot, because while we talk about Obama as the coolest President ever it's also clear that he's a big ol' nerd when it comes to pop culture. That's just one of the reasons why people love him, but here's another: dude knows his shit when it comes to movies.
Obama revealed his favorite movies of 2018, and it reads like a guys who loves film of all kinds. He's got blockbusters like Black Panther as well as indie favorites like Support the Girls (!!!), Eighth Grade, and Burning (!!!). I guess if I wanted to be a cynical jerk I could say this list was put together by staffers, but knowing some folks who are familiar with Obama they say he's a total movie junkie. So I'm deciding to take it at face value.
I mean, if Donald Trump gave me a list that included BlackKklansman on it I would know it was a lie, although I could totally see him sympathizing with Topher Grace as David Duke.
Check out the full list below!
Annihilation
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Blindspotting
Burning
The Death of Stalin
Eighth Grade
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
Minding the Gap
The Rider
Roma
Shoplifters
Support the Girls
Won’t You Be My Neighbor