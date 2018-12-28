Barack Obama's Best Movies Of 2018 Includes 'Support The Girls', 'Eighth Grade', And 'Black Panther'

I tried for years to get President Barack Obama to come on my podcast so we could talk about movies. You won't be surprised to know it never happened, and I never even got a response from anybody in the White House, not that I expected to. But damn, that would've been hot, because while we talk about Obama as the coolest President ever it's also clear that he's a big ol' nerd when it comes to pop culture. That's just one of the reasons why people love him, but here's another: dude knows his shit when it comes to movies.Obama revealed his favorite movies of 2018, and it reads like a guys who loves film of all kinds. He's got blockbusters likeas well as indie favorites like(!!!),, and(!!!). I guess if I wanted to be a cynical jerk I could say this list was put together by staffers, but knowing some folks who are familiar with Obama they say he's a total movie junkie. So I'm deciding to take it at face value.I mean, if Donald Trump gave me a list that includedon it I would know it was a lie, although I could totally see him sympathizing with Topher Grace as David Duke.Check out the full list below!