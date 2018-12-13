12/13/2018
'Are You Afraid Of The Dark?' Movie Lands 'Disturbia' Director DJ Caruso
Paramount has been moving so quickly on their adaptation of Are You Afraid of the Dark? that they forgot to hire a director. Well, now the film has one to go along with its October 2019 release date. DJ Caruso has been hired to direct the big screen version of Nickelodeon's spooky series.
Bloody Disgusting has the news, but there aren't a lot of details. Caruso, probably best known for Disturbia and last year's XxX: The Return of Xander Cage, is in talks for the job, with a script by IT writer Gary Dauberman. It's expected this will be a single standalone horror story rather than an anthology of scary short stories. The original TV series ran from '90-'96 on Nickelodeon, and was incredibly popular, launching a number of novels. Each episode would find a different member of the mysterious Midnight Society telling other members of the group a scary story that may or may not be true.
Caruso isn't the most inspiring choice, but this shouldn't be too heavy a lift. With time so short Caruso will likely take this on first before rejoining Vin Diesel for XxX 4.
Are You Afraid of the Dark? opens October 11th 2019.