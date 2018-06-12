'All Is True' Trailer: Kenneth Branagh Plays Shakespeare In His Twilight Years

Well, this is a surprise. While most of the major Oscar contenders were thought to already have their release dates set in stone, one has popped up out of nowhere. Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare biopichas not only revealed its first trailer, but it has joined the crowded pack of December releases.Branagh both directs and stars as William Shakespeare, but this is no standard biopic. The film centers on the legendary writer's final years as he looks back at a career that cost him everything, including his family. Judi Dench co-stars as Shakespeare's neglected wife Anne Hathaway, with Ian McKellen as the Earl of Southampton, who many believe is the Fair Youth of Shakespeare's Sonnets.Here's the synopsis:opens on December 21st.